Where Is the MSC Fleet of Cruise Ships?

With MSC Cruises set to operate 10 ships in Europe this summer, it will need to get a nine ready to join the already-sailing MSC Grandiosa.

Here are the latest location's of the MSC fleet:

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Monfalcone, Italy

The MSC Seashore is still being built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is in final stages of construction, ahead of its inaugural cruise, currently scheduled for August 1, 2021.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Le Havre, France

Recently delivered to MSC Cruises, the MSC Virtuosa is docked in Le Havre, France. A sister to the 2019-built MSC Grandiosa, the vessel is set to enter service in the United Kingdom, on May 20, 2021.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Currently the only MSC ship in service, the Grandiosa is sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italy and Malta. The cruise departs Genoa every Sunday and includes calls in ports such as Naples, Civitavecchia and Valletta.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Dubai, UAE

Sailing in the Emirates when cruises were suspended in March 2020, the MSC Bellissima has been in Dubai for over a year. China-bound, the 2019-built ship is expected to depart the region for Asia in the near future.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

The MSC Seaview arrived in Italy in January 2021, after nearly a year un Brazil. Currently, the vessel is docked in Trieste, along with the MSC Poesia and the MSC Sinfonia. It is set to cruise in Europe this summer, homeporting in Germany.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Ocean Cay, Bahamas

With cruises cancelled until June 30, the MSC Meraviglia was most recently at Ocean Cay, MSC ‘s private island in the Bahamas. One of company’s U.S.-based ships, it is spending the operational pause between the Bahamas and the United States.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Palermo, Italy

After several months in the Bahamas, the MSC Seaside crossed the Atlantic earlier this year. Now, the ship is docked in Palermo, awaiting to resume service on May 1, 2021.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Naples, Italy

The MSC Preziosa remains docked in the Port of Naples since January 2021. Previously, the Fantasia-class ship was spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, along other U.S.-based MSC ships. The MSC Preziosa is set to cruise from June 21 from Hamburg, Germany and the MSC Musica on June 20 from Warnemunde, Germany, if the German ports are open, MSC announced.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Previously used on a crew repatriation plan, the MSC Divina is presently docked in the Port of Civitavecchia, in Italy.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Genoa, Italy

The MSC Magnifica resumed service in October 2020, becoming the second MSC ship to welcome passengers back. With the operation again suspended a few weeks later, the vessel returned to Genoa, where it remains docked. The plan is to have the ship sailing on June 20 offering embarkation in the Italian ports of Venice on Sundays, Bari on Mondays and Piraeus for Athens on Wednesdays and calling at the Greek Island of Mykonos and Split, Croatia.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

After spending a few months in Malta, the MSC Splendida arrived in the Italian port of Augusta in April 2021. The MSC Splendida will begin sailing on June 12 with embarkation in Trieste, Italy on Saturdays and in Bari on Tuesdays, calling at Dubrovnik in Croatia, Corfu in Greece and Kotor in Montenegro.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Taranto, Italy

The MSC Fantasia is currently docked in a commercial quay in Taranto, Italy. After a period laid up in Portugal, the ship arrived in Italy in May 2020.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Previously laid up in Brazil, the MSC Poesia arrived in Trieste this month. The Musica-class vessel also spent time in Sicilia recently.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Brindisi, Italy

The MSC Orchestra is currently in Brindisi, Italy. The ship arrived Europe recently, after several months in South Africa. The ship is set to cruise on June 5 with embarkation in the Italian ports of Venice on Saturdays, Bari on Sundays, calling at the Greek Islands of Corfu, Mykonos as well as Dubrovnik in Croatia.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Valletta, Malta

After arriving in Italy in December, the MSC Musica sailed to Malta recently. The ship is now docked in Valletta, near the Palumbo Group shipyard, which was partly acquired by MSC recently.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 1,712 guests

Location: Messina, Italy

One of the first MSC ships to have its cruises suspended due to COVID-19, the MSC Opera is docked in Messina, Italy.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 1,560 guests

Location: Augusta, Italy

After suffering a fire incident in Corfu, the MSC Lirica departed Greece on April 14. The vessel is currently anchored off the Port of Augusta.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: Trieste, Italy

Along with the MSC Seaside and the MSC Poesia, the MSC Sinfonia is docked in Trieste. The vessel arrived in Italy in December from Brazil.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 1,554 guests

Location: Ocean Cay, the Bahamas

The MSC Armonia is currently anchored off Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas. n