Fincantieri has delivered the new Viking Venus to Viking ahead of the ship's debut in the UK in May.

The 930-guest ship was delivered on Thursday in Ancona.

It's the seventh in a series of up to 16 930-guest ships being built for the Torstein Hagen-led cruise company.

The Viking Star was delivered in 2015 and was quickly followed by the Viking Sea, Sky, Sun, Orion and Jupiter, with another nine ships set to follow, plus two 378-guest expedition ships from Fincantieri-owned VARD.