Silversea Unveils More Details on Summer Program Aboard Silver Moon

Silversea Cruises has opened sales on new voyages aboard the new Silver Moon to the Eastern Mediterranean, departing from Greece from June 18, 2021.

The cruise line will offer nine sailings, each 10 days in length, which will sail round-trip from Piraeus (Athens), with port calls (depending on itinerary) including Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, among others, as well as Ashdod and Haifa (Israel) and Limassol in Cyprus.

“The entire team at Silversea, our colleagues at the Royal Caribbean Group, and our loyal guests have been waiting for this incredible news for over one year. We are delighted to open general sales on our new Silver Moon itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

“Our guests are yearning to continue their travels, exemplified by the unprecedented demand we are currently registering. We are excited to introduce them to our beautiful new flagship Silver Moon, as they travel deep into Greece, Israel, and Cyprus," Martinoli continued. "On behalf of the entire Silversea team and our valued guests, we extend our deepest gratitude to Greece’s Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, Ministry of Tourism – Hellenic Republic; port authorities; and other governing bodies for their valued support and their openness to collaboration. Greece has long constituted a key destination for our cruise line and we are thrilled to resume sailing in this magnificent part of the world."

"We welcome the announcement of Silversea Cruises’ restart from Greece,'' added Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis.'' Once again, travelers will have the opportunity to discover our beautiful destinations and create memories to last a lifetime. We fully support the recommencement of cruising, as it is a very important pillar of our tourism strategy.”

Highlights:

• Piraeus (Athens) to Piraeus (Athens) – June 18-Jun 28

Silver Moon’s maiden voyage will depart Piraeus (Athens) on June 18, with calls in including Syros, Paros, Patmos, Rhodes, Limassol, Heraklion, and Mykonos, before returning to Piraeus (Athens) on June 28.

• Piraeus (Athens) to Piraeus (Athens) – Jun 28-July 8

After departing Piraeus (Athens) on June 28, guests travelling aboard Silver Moon will spend a day at sea. After calling in Limassol in Cyprus, guests will journey on to Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa (Nazareth) in Israel, before travelling to Rhodes, Aghios Nikolaos and Souda Bay in Crete, and Santorini.