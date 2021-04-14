MSC Cruises Extends U.S. Pause Through June

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the temporary pause of its U.S.-based sailings through to and including June 30, 2021.

The decision will affect the schedules of three ships based in Florida: MSC Divina scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral, and MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia scheduled to sail from PortMiami.

Guests paid in full and booked through MSC Cruises USA or affiliated U.S.-based travel advisors on the impacted sailings between June 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 will be offered a 100 percent future cruise credit (FCC) of the original cruise fare to be used on any future cruise of their choice, on any ship and any itinerary that is open for sale. In addition, guests will receive up to $200 onboard credit to use on their next cruise – based on the length of their original cruise – or they can request a refund.