Juneau Residents File Initiatives to Limit Cruise Ship Business

Eleven Juneau residents have filed affidavits for three ballot initiatives to allow residents of Alaska's capital city of Juneau to limit the town's cruise ship business.
The affidavits were delivered to the City Clerk in the afternoon of Monday, April 12, to coincide with timing for the regular October election.
Ballot Initiatives
- Initiative Short Title: Limit Cruise Ship Hours / No cruise ship with a capacity of more than 250 passengers may be at dock or at anchor between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
- Initiative Short Title: Ship Free Saturdays / No cruise ship with a capacity of more than 250 passengers may be at dock or at anchor on Saturdays.
- Initiative Short Title: Cruise Ship Size Limit / No cruise ship larger than 100,000 gross tonnage may be at dock or at anchor after January 1, 2026.