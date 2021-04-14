Intellian

Juneau Residents File Initiatives to Limit Cruise Ship Business

The Star Princess in Juneau, Alaska

Eleven Juneau residents have filed affidavits for three ballot initiatives to allow residents of Alaska's capital city of Juneau to limit the town's cruise ship business.

The affidavits were delivered to the City Clerk in the afternoon of Monday, April 12, to coincide with timing for the regular October election.

Ballot Initiatives

  • Initiative Short Title: Limit Cruise Ship Hours / No cruise ship with a capacity of more than 250 passengers may be at dock or at anchor between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
  • Initiative Short Title: Ship Free Saturdays / No cruise ship with a capacity of more than 250 passengers may be at dock or at anchor on Saturdays.
  • Initiative Short Title: Cruise Ship Size Limit / No cruise ship larger than 100,000 gross tonnage may be at dock or at anchor after January 1, 2026.
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide