Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Provides Support to Longshoremen

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has donated $100,000 in Visa gift cards to help support the cruise members of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416 who have been significantly impacted by the ongoing halt in cruising in the United States for over a year, according to a press release.

“The suspension of cruises operating from U.S. ports is having a devastating impact on the entire cruise ecosystem consisting of American ports, labor, transport, the travel agency community, commerce, small business and other related industries, resulting in an estimated loss of several hundred thousand American jobs and billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. We need to get everyone in our cruise ecosystem back to work including our longshoremen,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“We believe we can provide a uniquely safe and healthy vacation experience with our robust and comprehensive SailSAFE™ health and safety program, including mandatory vaccinations combined with multiple additional layers of protection. We look forward to joining the rest of the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors in participating in this next phase of our country’s recovery not only by reinstating thousands of American jobs, but also re-contributing to the U.S. economy.”

“On behalf of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416, I would like to thank Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for providing much needed support to our members during these incredibly difficult times as 60% of our business was wiped out nearly overnight,” said Torin Ragin, President of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1416. “Our nearly 400 members who support cruise operations depend on the cruise industry for their livelihoods and we appreciate Mr. Del Rio along with many others who are calling for the resumption of cruising in the U.S. as we are all ready to get back to work in Miami, the cruise capital of the world.”

The International Longshoremen’s Association, Local 1416 was chartered roughly 85 years ago on April 7, 1936. Since its inception the union has provided Long Shore Labor (also known as Longshoremen) for the Miami-Dade County PortMiami.