Ponant and Smithsonian Journeys Announce Alliance on Select Voyages

Ponant has announced an alliance with Smithsonian Journeys, the travel program of the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, for select voyages beginning in 2022.

According to a press release, the new themed sailings will feature notable experts and experiences that “embrace local cultures and dive deeper into a destination’s history, cuisine, language, environment, and wildlife.”

19 departures exploring Antarctica, Japan, Iceland, the Mediterranean, British Isles, Great Lakes, and Norwegian fjords and more, will debut in 2022, and will provide “opportunities to engage with a variety of experts, ranging from archaeologists and scientists to anthropologists and historians.”

Ponant said that they and Smithsonian Journeys have common values, “focusing on cultural immersion and discovery, with a goal of further inspiring guests to become global citizens through travel.”

“Ponant has been a pioneer in immersing travelers in destinations in meaningful ways for more than 30 years. We are proud to launch a collaboration with Smithsonian Journeys, the enduring leader in cultural enrichment, to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences alongside guides that have traversed the globe for decades and top experts in their field,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO, Americas, Ponant.

“We are thrilled to be teaming with Ponant to bring the Smithsonian experience to guests onboard Ponant’s state-of-the-art expedition ships. As travel begins to resume, we believe guests will be more interested than ever in meaningful and enriching experiences that help to better interpret and understand the places they’re exploring,” noted Senior Vice President of Smithsonian Travel, Lynn Cutter.

For Smithsonian Journeys, this is the first alliance with an expedition line.