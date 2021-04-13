Vancouver

DeCurtis Corporation Receives Key New U.S. Patent

DeCurtis Corporation announced that the company has been awarded patent number US10915733 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The patent, titled “Temperature Determination from Brain Thermal Tunnel,” adds to DeCurtis' portfolio and is focused on enhancing the accuracy of temperature determination of an individual from thermal camera data.

This patent focuses on a system to very accurately determine an individual's temperature while eliminating environmental influences.

This is especially important to outdoor spaces or complex indoor spaces, where ambient temperatures cause problems for other thermal scans, the company said. Of note, DeCurtis is a provider to the cruise industry of location and proximity enabled solutions.

"Our company has a successful track record of delivering some of the most successful innovations for the cruise industry," said Paul Schottland, Senior Vice President of Engineering, DeCurtis Corporation. "Our goal is to expand to other sectors and help them reopen safely in a post-COVID environment using our solutions. This patent gives our customers the ability to leverage the most accurate health screening technology to implement powerful health protocols moving forward."

