Royal Caribbean Ship Arrives in St. Vincent to Help Evacuate

Serenade of the Seas in St. Vincent

The Serenade of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International arrived in St. Vincent on Friday to help evacuate residents following the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

It's one of two ships on the scene from Royal Caribbean Group, as the company also sent the Celebrity Reflection to help, while Carnival Cruise Line sent two ships as well: the Carnival Legend and Carnival Paradise.

"Love and huge respect to our crew who, as always, come together in unimaginable ways," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, in a Facebook post.

"Over the next few days, they’ll be welcoming guests, preparing provisions, and providing medical attention. I am so proud of our team and all the teams behind the scenes from Royal, Celebrity, and Carnival Cruises working day and night to make sure we assist the people of St. Vincent in any way we can."

 

