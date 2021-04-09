The Cruise Lines That Announced Restarts This Week

The week of April 4 was full of exciting restart news from across the industry with 12 more cruise ships and nearly 20,000 berths set to re-enter the cruise market in the near future.
Here are the cruise line that announced restart plans during the week of April 4 with a list of ships and plans that were confirmed this past week:
Viking
First sailing: June 2021
Ships: Two – Viking Orion and Viking Sky
Total Berths: 1,860
Regions: Bermuda and Iceland
After announcing its return to service in the UK, Viking added more deployment to its restart plan. Now, the company also plans to offer cruises in Bermuda, with the Viking Orion, and in Iceland, with the Viking Sky.
Seabourn
First sailing: July 3, 2021
Ships: One – Seabourn Ovation
Total Berths: 604
Region: Europe – Greek Islands and Cyprus
This week, Seabourn joined other Carnival Corporation brands with a firm restart plan. The luxury line intends to operate the Seabourn Ovation in Greece, starting on July 3.
Crystal
First sailing: July 17, 2021
Ships: Two – Crystal Endeavor and Crystal Symphony
Total Berths: 1,122
Regions: Iceland and Caribbean
After announcing cruises in the Bahamas a few weeks ago, Crystal Cruises added two ships to its restart lineup. The luxury brand plans to operate the new Crystal Endeavor in Iceland, from July, and the Crystal Symphony in the Caribbean, from August.
Norwegian
First sailing: July 25, 2021
Ships: Three – Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Gem
Total Berths: 9,000
Regions: Greek Islands and Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line’s relaunch plan was also announced this week. The company will restart service with three ships, including the 2017-built Norwegian Joy. The vessels are slated to offer Caribbean and Europe Cruises from July 25.
Virgin
First sailing: August 6, 2021
Ships: One – Scarlet Lady
Total Berths: 2,800
Region: United Kingdom
After cancelling its summer season in the Caribbean, Virgin Voyages announced it will launch operations in the United Kingdom. The new cruise line is offering cruises to nowhere from Portsmouth, starting on August 6.
Silversea
First sailing: June 18, 2021
Ships: One – Silver Moon
Total Berths: 596
Region: Europe – Greek Islands, Israel and Cyprus
Silversea Cruises announced new cruises to Greece, along with a new health protocol. The luxury brand will welcome the guests back in June aboard the new Silver Moon.
Celestyal
First sailing: June 28, 2021
Ships: One – Celestyal Olympia
Total Berths: 1,664
Region: Europe – Greek Islands and Cyprus
Celestyal Cruises announced this week that will operate two ships in Greece from June 28. Previously, the company had already announced plans to restart sailing on May 29, with the Celestyal Crystal.
Bahamas Paradise
First sailing: July 2, 2021
Ships: One – Grand Classica
Total Berths: 1,308
Region: Bahamas
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is planning to resume service on July 2 as announced this week when the Grand Classica is scheduled to sail once again, restarting its regular two-night cruise program to the Bahamas.
By the Numbers:
+ 12 ships
+ 18,954 berths