Bahamas Paradise To Resume Cruising on July 2

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced that it plans to resume operation on July 2, with bookings opening on April 9.

“(W)e are pleased to announce that our website is now live and accepting bookings for sailings beginning July 2, when the Grand Classica will make her much-anticipated return to the Bahamas. I am incredibly proud of our entire team for their efforts over the past year and immensely appreciative of the Sheehan family, who have worked tirelessly to chart a course for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s future,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa,

“We have worked, collectively and in collaboration with our partners in the Bahamas, at the CDC and elsewhere, to carefully and thoughtfully prepare for our return to Grand Bahama Island. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 we have remained one of the few cruise lines that reported no cases of the virus onboard our ships, and we have worked to install the highest safety protocols onboard the Grand Classica, which is now well-suited to fulfill the needs of our guests’ and crew,” he added.

According to Khosa, the website now offers a “more streamlined experience for our customers, including an updated booking engine and new FAQs around the overall cruising experience.”

“The industry has taken the necessary steps to ensure a safe, fun experience for travelers, and we want to express our gratitude to Gov. DeSantis for his most recent efforts to help us return swiftly to cruising. We also want to thank our partners, crew, the Bahamian government, the travel advisor community and our loyal guests for their support and patience during an unprecedented year. We are ready to return to the waters and look forward to welcoming guests back onboard in July!” Khosa said.