Here Are The Cruise Lines Operating Right Now

While the cruise industry stages a comeback this summer in Europe and the Caribbean, a number of lines are already sailing in April.

Here are the cruise lines actually operating right now:

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean was one of the first cruise lines to resume service in Asia. The Quantum of the Seas has been sailing from Singapore since December, offering cruises to nowhere for local residents.

With three- and four-night sailings, the program is slated to continue until through October.

Currently, the cruise line is also preparing several other vessels for restarts over the summer, including the Odyssey of the Seas from Israel and the Adventure of the Seas from the Bahamas.

Region: Asia – Singapore

Ships currently in service:

- Quantum of the Seas

Genting Cruise Lines

Genting is currently back in service with its Dream Cruises brand. After first restarting operations in July 2020, the Asian cruise line has two ships sailing, including the World Dream, which is offering short cruises to nowhere from Singapore.

Another Genting brand, Star Cruises will see service resumption in May, with the Star Pisces. The vessel is slated to offer cruises from Penang, Malaysia. Crystal Cruises follows in July.

Region: Asia – Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia

Ships currently in service:

- Explorer Dream

- World Dream

- Star Pisces (from May 13)

Nicko Cruises

Serving the German market, Nicko Cruises is relaunching service on April 10. With the new World Navigator, the company is offering cruises to the Canaries from Tenerife.

Region: Europe - Canaries

Ships currently in service:

- World Voyager

TUI Cruises

Based in Germany, TUI Cruises resumed sailings in July 2020. The cruise line prepared two vessels to its return, offering cruises to nowhere from Hamburg and Kiel. A third ship was later added with cruises to Greece.

Currently, the brand is only sailing in the Canaries, with the Mein Schiff 1 and the Mein Schiff 2.

Region: Europe – Canaries

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 2

- Mein Schiff 1

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

After sailing in Northern Europe last summer, Hapag-Lloyd is currently offering cruises in the Canaries with the Europa 2. The vessel is slated to be repositioned to the Adriatic in May, with sailings from Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The German cruise line is also planning the service resumption of the Hanseatic Inspiration, which should offer cruises in Northern Europe from May 7.

Region: Europe – Canaries, Adriatic and Northern Europe

Ships currently in service:

- Europa 2

- Hanseatic Inspiration (from May 7)

AIDA Cruises

Another German company sailing in the Canaries, AIDA restarted service on March 20 as the AIDAperla departed Grand Canaria, marking the third restart for the Carnival brand. Previously, AIDA relaunched service in October and then again in December.

Region: Europe – Canaries

Ships currently in service:

- AIDAperla

MSC Cruises

With the MSC Grandiosa, MSC Cruises has one of the biggest ships currently in service. The 175,000-ton vessel resumed sailings in the Mediterranean in January, after a brief stop over the holidays. Previously, it had restarted service in August 2020.

The cruise line is also planning to start up with the MSC Seaside, which should start sailing in the Mediterranean on May 1, and on the new MSC Virtuosa, which is slated for a UK debut on May 20.

Region: Europe – Mediterranean and UK

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

- MSC Seaside (from May 1)

- MSC Virtuosa (from May 20)

American Cruise Lines

Pioneering the operation restart in North America, American Cruise Lines welcomed the passengers back on the Independence on March 13. The 100-guest ship embarked on an eight-day Historic South & Golden Isles itinerary, sailing from Amelia Island/Jacksonville to Charleston.

A week later, the American Jazz also entered service, sailing the Lower Mississippi River.

Region: USA – Domestic Waters

Ships currently in service:

- Independence

- American Jazz

American Queen Steamboat Company

Offering river cruises in the United States, the American Queen Steamboat Company has had two ships in service since March. The new American Countess was the latest addition to the operational fleet, after a christening ceremony in New Orleans.

Region: USA – Domestic Waters

Ships currently in service:

- American Countess

- American Duchess

Aranui

Offering a service that mixes cargo shipping and cruising, Aranui Cruises has been sailing since July. The line operates a single vessel, the 230-guest Aranui 5.

Region: South Pacific

Ships currently in service:

- Aranui 5

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions restarted sailing in October, with the 75-guest Coral Discoverer. Later, the Australia-based cruise line added two other ships to the lineup, including the newbuild Coral Geographer.

Region: Australia

Ships currently in service:

- Coral Discoverer

- Coral Adventurer

- Coral Geographer

True North Cruises

Specializing in adventure cruises, True North Cruises was among the first companies to resume service in July 2020. Since its return, the 55-passenger True North has been offering domestic sailings in Australia.

Region: Australia

Ships currently in service:

- True North

Asuka Cruise

Offering short cruises to Japanese guests, this company reentered service in November. The Asuka II, the line’s only vessel, sails from ports such as Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe, offering trips to Japanese destinations.

Region: Asia – Japan

Ships currently in service:

- Asuka II

Mitsui OSK

The 600-guest Nippon Maru returned to service in November, after several months laid up. The Japanese ship is now offering short sailings to Japanese passengers..

Region: Asia – Japan

Ships currently in service:

- Nippon Maru

Metropolitan Touring

Metropolitan Touring is back in service, offering expedition cruises to the Galapagos. The Ecuadorian brand operates a three-ship fleet that includes the 40-guest Isabella II, which relaunched service for the company back in August.

Region: South American – The Galapagos

Ships currently in service:

- Isabella II

- La Pinta