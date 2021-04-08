Florida Files Lawsuit Against CDC to Restart Cruise Industry In United States

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to allow cruises to restart in the United States.

DeSantis said the federal government and the CDC had locked down the cruise industry for over a year and it was not reasonable.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday morning against the Administration, the CDC and HHS.

At a press conference in Miami, DeSantis said he did not believe the federal goverment had the right to shut down the industry for over a year based on "very little evidence and very little data," and said he thought he had a good chance for success.

"This is not rational and guess what? They say cruising isn't safe with widespread vaccinate availability and all the testing you want ... it's a much different situation than a year ago. People are still going to go on cruises," DeSantis said, adding cruise passengers will just fly to the Bahamas and spend money outside the United States.

"We're filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the CDC demanding that our cruise ships be reopened immediately.

"How does that make any sense? It doesn't," he said.