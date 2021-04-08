Celestyal Adds Second Ship to Deployment This Summer

The Celestyal Olympia will now join the Celestyal Crystal as Celestyal Cruises gets going again this summer, the company announced today.

“We are greatly encouraged by the success of the vaccine roll-out in the U.S., one of Celestyal’s largest and important source markets. We are also thrilled with the positive progress of the safe and healthy reopening of Greece and cruising in May building on last year’s successful partial deployment of cruises in Greece. It is not surprising that we are witnessing a strong increase in U.S. demand as a result,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer.

“We pride ourselves on being the award-winning regional expert in destination and experience-led cruising that can be nimble in times like this. Being the only cruise line that can truly deliver Greek cruising the Greek way, we are extremely excited."

The Olympia will operate a new seven-night Legendary Archipelago itinerary from June 28through August 30.

The new Legendary Archipelago itinerary will call at Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos (Crete) and Rhodes in Greece and Limassol in Cyprus with all-inclusive pricing starting as low as $1019, per person.

As of August 30, the Olympia will operate her scheduled three- and four-night Iconic Aegean and Iconic Discovery itineraries from the Lavrion Port and Marina for the remainder of the season.

Setting sail from Celestyal’s dedicated terminal at Lavrion Port and Marina (Athens), located just 16 miles from the Athens Airport, said press release from the company.

With more than seven new or reinstated direct flights between the U.S. and Athens from early June, getting to Greece is more accessible than ever, the company noted in a press release.

Greece has announced that as of mid-May it will welcome U.S. travelers back as long as visitors provide proof of being vaccinated, or certified to have COVID-19 immunity or a negative PCR test 72-hours prior to departure from the U.S.

Celestyal will also require a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to embarkation of the cruise.

The company is currently awaiting further guidance from the relevant health authorities as to the waiving of this requirement for those that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, Celestyal is working closely with the Greek health authorities in order to implement a crew vaccination program that will see the crew on both of Celestyal’s vessels fully vaccinated prior to sailing.