Costa Launches 2022-2023 Cruise Program

Costa Cruises has launched its April 2022 to April 2023 cruise program, with itineraries now available to book.

Among the highlights, May 2022 will see the debut of the new Costa Toscana in the Mediterranean, offering one-week cruises to discover Italy, France and Spain, with a long call in Ibiza.

The Costa Smeralda will also offer week-long cruises in the western Mediterranean. The Costa Pacifica will also be in the Western Mediterranean, sailing to Italy, France and Spain.

In all Mediterranean ports, the Italian brand will offer its new "longest ever" excursion, visiting places that are difficult to reach for guests. Onboard dining will be enriched by a further renewed food experience, the company said, with an offer of dishes linked to the destinations and signed by a Michelin starred chef.

Costa said it will have three ships sailing week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean The Costa Deliziosa will sail to the Greek islands; the Costa Luminosa will visit Greek islands and Croatia, andthe Costa Magica will visit Greece and Malta.

Four ships will be cruising in Northern Europe. The Costa Fortuna will offer two-week cruises to Iceland, or alternatively to Ireland, Scotland and England. The Costa Favolosa and Costa Diadema will sail one-week cruises to the Baltic capitals, calling for three days at Stockholm and two in St. Petersburg, and in the Norwegian fjords. The Costa Fascinosa’s program includes 12-day itineraries up to the North Cape and nine-day sailings in the Baltic Sea.

The 2022-2023 winter season will include the return of the company's grand voyages onboard Costa Luminosa including two 50-day holidays, from Genoa to Buenos Aires and from Buenos Aires to Genoa, going up the Amazon River.

There is also the Costa Deliziosa World Tour, departing on Jan. 11 2023 from Savona, which will visit Europe, Asia, Africa and America.

The Costa Magica will offer two-week cruises to the Canary Islands and the Azores, whilethe Costa Diadema visits Greece and Turkey, or Israel and Egypt.

The Costa Smeralda will continue to sail in the Western Mediterranean for the winter, joined in the autumn also the Costa Luminosa and Costa Fortuna, offering mini-holidays for a relaxing break of a few days.

Also, in the fall, the Costa Fascinosa will visit Portugal and Spain, and the Costa Favolosa will sail to Morocco.

The company said it will soon announce its Middle East and Caribbean programs, as well as its South America deployment.