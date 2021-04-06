SunStone Launches Sylvia Earle in China, Keel Laid for Ocean Odyssey

SunStone Ships and its Infinity-class newbuild project continues to make impressive progress in China, as the company marked the launching of the Sylvia Earle in China, and also laid the keel for the new Ocean Odyssey.

SunStone CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented: “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. We are looking forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project and we, even considering the COVID-19 world crisis, are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level.”

The launch of the Sylvia Earle, which carries the hull number CMHI 196-2, took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen, China in mid March. The vessel is chartered to Aurora Expeditions on a year-round long-term charter.

At the same time, the yard laid the keel for the Ocean Odyssey, which will enter service on charter to Vantage Travel in 2022.

The Infinity-class ships developed by SunStone for charter customers are 104 meters long, 18 meters wide and can be configured for between 130 and 200 guests. The vessels carry ice class IA and Polar Code 6 (PC6).

The first Infinity-class ship, the Greg Mortimer was delivered in 2019, and is a long-term charter deal with Aurora Expeditions.

Upcoming SunStone Newbuilds: