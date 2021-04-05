Crystal Endeavor to Cruise in Iceland Starting July 17

Crystal has announced the inaugural deployment of Crystal Endeavor, which will now enter service on July 17, 2021.

The Crystal Endeavor will sail five 10-night immersive voyages circumnavigating Iceland beginning July 17, 2021.

The voyages will sail round-trip from the ship’s homeport of Reykjavík. Reservations for Crystal Endeavor’s Luxury Iceland Expedition journeys open April 13.

“As we prepare to welcome Crystal Endeavor to the Crystal fleet, we share our guests’ great anticipation of this extraordinary new ship and the journeys to come,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO. “We know that travelers have looked forward to this thrilling new way to explore the world with Crystal and, like every Crystal ship that has come before her, Crystal Endeavor will set a new bar for luxury in her market, with onboard accommodations, amenities, spaciousness, experiences and service that are simply unmatched in the industry.”

Anderson added, “We are grateful to Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Innovation of Iceland, and her team for their partnership and collaboration as we begin this new chapter of luxury expedition cruising. The spectacular destinations of Iceland are the ideal beginning for Crystal Endeavor’s adventures, as they embody and inspire a spirit of deep exploration, bold nature and sense of curiosity.”

Among the highlights of the itinerary are overnight stays in Reykjavík and Akureyri; a call to Grímsey Island and crossing the Arctic Circle; the Arnarfjörður fjord, cascading Dynjandi Waterfall and geothermal springs of Vopnafjörđur and Seyđisfjörđur.

The itinerary – which sails through peak whale migration in the region July through mid-September – also visits Patreksfjörđur, and pink- and red-sand Rauðasandur Beach; Iceland’s whale-watching capital of Húsavík; and Heimaey, home to a beluga whale sanctuary.

Birder havens include “puffin paradise” Hafnarhólmi; Flatey Island, a floating nature preserve that is home to thousands of puffins, Eider ducks, Black Guillemots and Arctic Terns; Vigur and the Látrabjarg Cliffs, where thousands more puffins reside.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to stand on the Bridge Between Two Continents, which spans the Mid-Atlantic rift and connects North America with Eurasia. Two of Iceland’s three UNESCO World Heritage Sites are also featured: Þingvellir National Park and sailing around volcanic Surtsey Island.