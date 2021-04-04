Scenic Offers Viewing Solar Eclipse on its Eclipse on Dec. 4

Scenic has announced a voyage to Antarctica where guests will be able to witness a total solar eclipse. The itinerary is 20-day long on the 228-passenger Eclipse, departing on Nov. 21, 2021.

“Seeing a solar eclipse is always a spectacular event. Taking a truly all-inclusive Antarctica cruise aboard a luxurious yacht is a trip that offers lifetime memories. How about both at the same time? Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is taking these two bucket-list experiences and combining them into one – and then upping the ante,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

To view the eclipse, the vessel will be positioned at Antarctica’s South Sandwich Island archipelago on Dec. 4. A total solar eclipse – when the sun is completely blocked to the viewer and a crescent of light circles the moon – is only able to be viewed within a 50-mile land radius during an eclipse event, the cruise line said.

The Antarctica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands itinerary offers an exploration of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctica Peninsula. As has become a tradition for all Antarctica voyages, it will depart from Ushuaia, although guests will be picked up for a flight from Buenos Aires after an overnight hotel stay.

For this voyage, Scenic’s onboard expert team will be joined by two former NASA scientists and a world-renowned astrologer for this adventure: Dr. Karen Knierman, a lecturer in Astrophysics at the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University, will relate her experience working with the Hubble Space Telescope studying star formation in colliding galaxies; Dr. Patrick Young, an Associate Professor of Astrophysics and Astrobiology also from the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University, explains the life and death of stars; and Rachel Frances Gordon, an internationally recognized intuitive consultant, educator, and speaker, who has been providing astrological and intuitive consultations since 1980.

Scenic said that all its voyages are “truly all-inclusive,” meaning all flights, shore excursions, meals with up to 10 dining experiences, premium beverages, and the in-suite mini-bar are included as standard. Complimentary expedition parkas, water bottles and use of polar boots are available for all guests while in the polar regions, the cruise line said.