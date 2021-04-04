Intellian

Latest Look At When Princess Cruises Ships May Sail Next

Ruby Princess in Los Angeles

Princess Cruises has already confirmed it will begin operating in the UK this summer with the Regal and the Sky Princess. Other ships are expected to start service on a staggered basis.

Here is a look at the current scheduled first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.

Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Caribbean Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 3, 2021            
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts    

Coral Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 29, 2021
Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Newcastle

Crown Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios  

Diamond Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Yokohama
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Kagoshima, Jeju and Nagasaki

Emerald Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,100
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay Park (Scenic Cruising), Ketchikan and Victoria

Enchanted Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Messina and Naples  

Grand Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: September 25, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)   

Island Princess
Capacity at 100%: 1,950
Date: October 5, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund

Majestic Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier (Scenic Cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Victoria  

Regal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising  

Royal Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: October 15, 2021
Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane
Length: 18 nights
Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas    

Ruby Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,070
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada  

Sapphire Princess
Capacity at 100%: 2,600
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (Scenic Cruising)

Sky Princess
Capacity at 100%: 3,600
Date: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

