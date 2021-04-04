Latest Look At When Princess Cruises Ships May Sail Next

Princess Cruises has already confirmed it will begin operating in the UK this summer with the Regal and the Sky Princess. Other ships are expected to start service on a staggered basis.

Here is a look at the current scheduled first sailing of each Princess ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.

Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Caribbean Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Princess Cays, St. Thomas and St. Kitts

Coral Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 29, 2021

Homeport: Sydney to Brisbane

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Newcastle

Crown Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: November 6, 2021

Homeport: Ft. Lauderdale

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Grand Cayman, Cartagena, Panama Canal, Cristobal, Limón and Ocho Rios

Diamond Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: July 1, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Kagoshima, Jeju and Nagasaki

Emerald Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,100

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay Park (Scenic Cruising), Ketchikan and Victoria

Enchanted Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Corfu, Kotor, Messina and Naples

Grand Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: September 25, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas (with overnight)

Island Princess

Capacity at 100%: 1,950

Date: October 5, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Stavanger, Tromso, Alta (with overnight), Gravdal and Alesund

Majestic Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier (Scenic Cruising), Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Regal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising

Royal Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: October 15, 2021

Homeport: Singapore to Brisbane

Length: 18 nights

Itinerary: Singapore, Ko Samui, Laem Chabang, Phu My, Lombok, Darwin and Port Douglas

Ruby Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,070

Date: July 1, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: San Diego and Ensenada

Sapphire Princess

Capacity at 100%: 2,600

Date: October 17, 2021

Homeport: Sydney

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Port Arthur, Hobart and Great Oyster Bay (Scenic Cruising)

Sky Princess

Capacity at 100%: 3,600

Date: August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: UK Coastal Cruising