Semester at Sea Announces Fall 2021 Itinerary Update

Semester at Sea has announced changes to its fall 2021 itinerary aboard the MV World Odyssey, which also operates and is better known as the Deutschland during the summer season for Phoenix Reisen.

The voyage will run from Sept. 9 until Dec. 22. Students will embark the 1998-built ship in Amsterdam and disembark in Dubai. Miami-based CMI Leisure will provide hotel and catering services for the ship.

The itinerary now features:

Reykjavik, Iceland

Gdansk, Poland

Stockholm, Sweden

Kiel Canal transit

Dublin, Ireland

Leixoes, Portugal

Casablanca, Morocco

Barcelona, Spain

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Piraeus, Greece

Haifa, Israel

Suez Canal transit

Mumbai, India

Of note, the itinerary includes two canal transits with the ship going through the Kiel Canal and Suez Canal.

The Institute for Shipboard Education, which runs Semester at Sea, said that the ports selected are in countries that have a current internal vaccine distribution plan indicating a majority of their residents will be inoculated against COVID-19 in the coming months. This itinerary also has minimal visa requirements for most students aboard.

"Our new plan has port stops in some of the most in-demand study abroad destinations, as well as cultural and religious diversity and rich educational and historical significance," the Institute for Shipboard Education said in a statement posted to its website. "The close proximity of port calls in our new itinerary allows for flexibility should we need to adjust and reroute."