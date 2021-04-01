Intellian

On April 1, Windstar Announces $500 Million Submarine Initiative

Star Fish Project

Windstar Cruises has announced the Star Fish, its new and most unique cruise vessel, in a press release issued on April 1, showing off the company's $500 million submarine initiative. 

“We initially floated a cruise submarine concept a decade ago, examining costs and feasibility,” explained Windstar President Chris Prelog

“At that time it was a risky contrarian strategy, but we recognized a growing demographic among adventurous travelers who wanted to delve deeper into what all the sea can offer. Our biggest challenge was designing a 180 Degrees from Ordinary vessel with enough space to scale up to Windstar’s discerning standards of yacht-style ambiance and relaxation.”

The Star Fish offers queen-sized beds, granite-topped bathroom counters, and thanks to solid stability beneath the waves, DJ-quality LP turntables with generous album libraries. Varied and eclectic selections include remastered versions of The Beatle’s Yellow Submarine soundtrack, Van Halen’s DiverDown and extensive music from promising new artists, including Deep Sea Diver. Curved hull walls with tastefully exposed steel plating create a dreamy and ethereal acoustic ambiance abundant in flowing reverb.

“Similar to our World Spa by Windstar offering destination-inspired treatments, Amphoras of Atlantis serves up coastal cuisines— freshly shucked oysters, crisp, pan-seared calamari, salty, Barcelona-style grilled octopus tapas, and seafood linguine. We will also feature sushi and sashimi dishes, too. The daily menu changes according to what our chefs can catch swimming outside Star Fish to ensure optimal freshness.” added Prelog. 

