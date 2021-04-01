Emerald Releases 2023 Itineraries on New Ship Azzurra

Emerald Cruises has unveiled the 2023 program for its new 100-guest ocean-going luxury super yacht, the Emerald Azzurra.

According to a brochure, the yacht’s first voyages will be to the Black Sea on two new itineraries, plus a collection of popular Adriatic, Mediterranean and Red Sea cruises.

The new 15-day Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence of the Black Sea itinerary sails from Athens to Istanbul and calls at Mykonos, Çanakkale, Bartin, Sinop, Trabzon (all Turkey), Batumi (Georgia), Sochi (Russia), Odesa (Ukraine), Sulina (Romania), Varna and Nessebar (both Bulgaria) en route. Prices start from $10,994 per person departing Aug. 5, 2023, with early bird savings of up to $2,132 per couple.

The 22-day Discover the Greek Islands, Turkey & the Black Sea itinerary is an extension of Mykonos, Gallipoli & Essence of the Black Sea with additional ports of call in Patmos (Greece), Kuşadasi, Bodrum (both Turkey), Rhodes and Amorgos (both Greece).

The cruise line said that the extra days are filled with guided city and historical site tours, including a hike to the Monastery of St. John on Patmos, and a folklore show in Amorgos, complete with local delicacies. Prices start from $15,872 per person departing July 29, 2023, with Super Earlybird savings of up to $4,896 per couple.

“With strong demand for the Emerald Azzurra’s inaugural 2022 season, we are pleased to release 2023 dates so guests can plan ahead. Gallipoli is a huge attraction for the Australian and New Zealand market so we expect these new itineraries to sell quickly,” said Emerald Cruises’ Director for Sales, Marketing & Product, Angus Crichton.

The Emerald Azzurra is sent to launch in January 2022, becoming Emerald’s first custom-built ocean superyacht.