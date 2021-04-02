Cruise Ships Sailing April 2021 Update

More cruise ships have returned to operations for the month of April while more plan to start operations in a phased-in approach globally throughout April and May.
Here are the cruise ships currently back in service or planning restarts in April:
Cruise Line: AIDA
Ship: AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250
Built: 2017
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canaries – Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Quantum of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2014
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Three- and four-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to Singapore residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: Explorer Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,856
Built: 1999
Homeport: Keelung (Taiwan)
Itinerary: One- to five-night cruises to Penghu, Matsu, Anping, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Dream Cruises
Ship: World Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,360
Built: 2017
Homeport: Singapore
Itinerary: Two and three-night cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Star Cruises
Ship: Star Pisces
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Penang (Malaysia)
Itinerary: One and two-night cruises to Langkawi
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 13, 2021
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2019
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: 7 and 14 nights to the Canaries calling at Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Tenerife, La Palma and La Gomera
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Ship: Mein Schiff 1
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2018
Homeport: Las Palmas (Spain)
Itinerary: 14 nights to the Canaries, with stops at Tenerife, La Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma, Arrecife and Puerto del Rosario
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Grandiosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2019
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Seaside
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140
Built: 2017
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Valletta, Siracusa and Taranto
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Virtuosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: Short Cruises to Portland until June 12, followed by seven-night cruises to Belfast, Portland, Liverpool and Greenock
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 20, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Smeralda
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224
Built: 2019
Homeport: Savona (Italy)
Itinerary: La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 1, 2021
Cruise Line: Costa Cruises
Ship: Costa Luminosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260
Built: 2009
Homeport: Trieste (Italy)
Itinerary: Bari, Corfu, Piraeus, Kotor and Dubrovnik
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 16, 2021
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Europa 2
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513
Built: 2013
Homeport: Gran Canaria (Spain) until April; Dubrovnik (Croatia) from May
Itinerary: Canaries – Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Tenerife, La Gomera, La Palma and El Hierro; Adriatic and Greece cruises planned from May 8
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 240
Built: 2019
Homeport: Hamburg and Travemunde (Germany)
Itinerary: Baltic, North Sea and Scandinavia
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 7, 2021
Cruise Line: Aranui Cruises
Ship: Aranui 5
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 254
Built: 2015
Homeport: Papeete (Tahiti)
Itinerary: Marquesas Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2021
Homeport: Southampton (United Kingdom)
Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on May 22, 2021
Cruise Line: Nicko Cruises
Ship: World Voyager
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200
Built: 2020
Homeport: Tenerife
Itinerary: Canaries – La Palma, El Hierro, La Gomera, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote
Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 10, 2021
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 72
Built: 2005
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Adventurer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2019
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Coral Expeditions
Ship: Coral Geographer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 120
Built: 2021
Homeport: Broome (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley Region
Status: Planned – first sailing scheduled on April 19, 2021
Cruise Line: True North Cruises
Ship: True North
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 2005
Homeport: Perth (Australia)
Itinerary: South West Australia
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Asuka Cruise (NYK Line)
Ship: Asuka II
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 720
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines
Ship: Nippon Maru
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 600
Built: 1990
Homeport: Yokohama and Kobe (Japan)
Itinerary: Short cruises visiting only Japanese ports
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Venus Cruise
Ship: Pacific Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 680
Built: 1998
Homeport: Yokohama, Nagoya and Kansai (Japan)
Itinerary: Two- to ten-night cruises to Japanese ports
Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 28, 2021
Cruise Line: Heritage Expeditions
Ship: Spirit of Enderby
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 50
Built: 1984
Homeport: Bluff (New Zealand)
Itinerary: Fiordland, Stewart Island and New Zealand's Subantarctic Islands
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: Ponant
Ship: Le Laperouse
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 184
Built: 2017
Homeport: Broome and Darwin (Australia)
Itinerary: Kimberley region
Status: Planned - first sailing scheduled on April 18, 2021
Cruise Line: American Cruise Line
Ship: Independence
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Cruise Line
Ship: American Jazz
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190
Built: 2020
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing
Cruise Line: American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Countess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245
Built: 2021
Homeport: Memphis and New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Status: Sailing