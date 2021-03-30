Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Marella Shows Off Refurbished Glass House on the Discovery

The Glass House on the Marella Discovery

Marella Cruises has revealed a fresh new look for the indoor pool and dining venue The Glass House onboard the Marella Discovery, following a recent refurbishment.

The venue has undergone a full revamp, where the Greco-Roman design has been swapped for a modern beach-club vibe, equipped with cabanas, shutter-style room dividers and a revamped menu with new additions including yakitori skewers, pasta and rotisserie-style chicken.

Along with the new cabana-style sunbeds, sun loungers, dining tables, sofas and chairs, pool tiling, wall coverings and new flooring has been fitted to bring to life the new beach club area. New lighting has also been installed, with different light moods for daytime and evening to really create the perfect beach club ambiance.

“We’re delighted with the refurbishment of The Glass House on Marella Discovery. We’re always thinking of ways we can make the experience onboard even better for our customers and the revamped space offers the perfect spot for a poolside drink during the day or a laid-back dining option by night,” Managing Director of Marella Cruises Chris Hackney said.

The Glass House, one of the dining options for cruisers onboard the Discovery, offers split menus. By day, deli-style choices are on offer and by evening a casual restaurant with a tapas-style menu comes to life.

