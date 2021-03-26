Windstar Sets New Cruise Start Dates

Windstar Cruises will return to service on June 19, with the Star Breeze in the Caribbean and the Wind Star in the Mediterranean.

"We are carefully assessing multiple factors impacting our timing to resume operations," the company said, in a statement.

'With the information we have today on COVID-related travel restrictions and government regulations, some uncertainties remain. We have made the difficult decision to postpone a number of our sailings. We will re-start cruise operations in a phased manner with the initial cruises having reduced guest occupancy, some modified itineraries, and enhanced health and safety protocols."

New timeline for resumption of operations:

Star Breeze – June 19, 2021 – Caribbean

Wind Star – June 19, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Spirit – July 15, 2021 – Tahiti

Wind Surf – August 8, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Legend – September 4, 2021 – Northern Europe

Star Pride – November 3, 2021 – Caribbean