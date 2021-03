When MSC Cruises Ships May Sail Next

The MSC Grandiosa is back in service in the Mediterranean, sailing snice last August, while the company has also committed to sailing in the UK in May.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each MSC Cruises ship as the cruise industry gets back into service.

Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: June 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Ocean Cay

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: November 28, 2021

Homeport: Yokohama

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Kagoshima, Naha, Ishigaki and Keelung

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Ocean Cay and Nassau

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Valletta

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: May 7, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ancona, Split, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 14, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 2 nights

Itinerary: Guernsey

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman, Cozumel and Ocean Cay

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 15, 2021

Homeport: Warnemunde

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Gdynia, Klaipeda, Riga, Tallinn, St. Peterburg, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Trieste

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Zadar, Split, Kotor, Corfu and Bari

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 15, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Santorini, Chania, Corfu and Dubrovnik

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Mykonos, Piraeus and Katakolon

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: May 9, 2021

Homeport: Hamburg

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Cork, Dublin, Belfast, Greenock, Kirkwall and Invergordon

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Taranto, Siracusa and Valletta

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Genoa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Civitavecchia, Palermo, Cagliari, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia and Marseille

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: May 1, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Sarande, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: May 2, 2021

Homeport: Kiel

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Copenhagen, Gdynia, Visby, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Tallinn and Stockholm

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: May 8, 2021

Homeport: Kiel

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Copenhagen, Flaam, Hellesylt and Alesund