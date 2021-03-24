MHA

Norwegian Frees Up Two More Cruise Ships For Redeployment

Norwegian Gem

Norwegian Cruise Line has now quickly freed up a total of five ships for a potential fleet redeployment, adding the Joy and the Gem to its arsenal following Tuesday's news of voyage cancellations on the Encore, Jewel and Jade.

Cancellations Include: 

  • Norwegian Encore: all embarkation dates from July 4, 2021 through and including October 28, 2021
  • Norwegian Jewel: all embarkation dates from July 5, 2021 through and including October 6, 2021
  • Norwegian Jade: all embarkation dates from July 4, 2021 through and including November 4, 2021
  • Norwegian Joy: all embarkation dates from July 1, 2021 through and including October 9, 2021
  • Norwegian Gem: all embarkation dates from July 1, 2021 through and including October 22, 2021

The moves make the ships immediately available for potential revenue cruise opportunities. 

Industry sources expect an announcement soon from the Miami-based cruise line, which is said to be evaluating Caribbean, Bermuda, UK and Mediterranean programs. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Stream2Sea

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report