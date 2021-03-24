Norwegian Frees Up Two More Cruise Ships For Redeployment

Norwegian Cruise Line has now quickly freed up a total of five ships for a potential fleet redeployment, adding the Joy and the Gem to its arsenal following Tuesday's news of voyage cancellations on the Encore, Jewel and Jade.

Cancellations Include:

Norwegian Encore: all embarkation dates from July 4, 2021 through and including October 28, 2021

Norwegian Jewel: all embarkation dates from July 5, 2021 through and including October 6, 2021

Norwegian Jade: all embarkation dates from July 4, 2021 through and including November 4, 2021

Norwegian Joy: all embarkation dates from July 1, 2021 through and including October 9, 2021

Norwegian Gem: all embarkation dates from July 1, 2021 through and including October 22, 2021

The moves make the ships immediately available for potential revenue cruise opportunities.

Industry sources expect an announcement soon from the Miami-based cruise line, which is said to be evaluating Caribbean, Bermuda, UK and Mediterranean programs.