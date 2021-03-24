Fred. Olsen UK Cruises To Be Joined by Wildlife Experts

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced that its summer 2021 “no port” sailings across the UK will be joined by experts from marine wildlife charity ORCA. According to a press release, they will be offering “wildlife-spotting tips, hosting sessions from the deck and giving guests the chance to assist in vital conservation research.”

The ORCA experts will be welcomed on onboard new ships, the Bolette and the Borealis, as well as the returning Balmoral, for seven sailings in July and August.

“Our Welcome Back scenic sailings have been designed to celebrate our beautiful British Isles, and this is a fantastic way to do that, by showcasing the many species of marine wildlife that can be found here,” Director of Product and Customer Service, Clare Ward, said. “These sailings around the British Isles, with some also taking in the Faroe Islands and Norwegian Fjords, will bring with them opportunities to spot common, Risso’s and bottlenose dolphins, as well as harbor porpoises and minke whales. Guests might even spot rarer visitors such as the iconic humpback whale.”

“We know that our guests are really looking forward to joining us back onboard this summer, and having ORCA with us will make these sailings even more special,” Ward added.

ORCA said it was “delighted” to be involved in the sailings with the cruise line.

“Not only will our Cruise Conservationists be able to teach guests about the wonderful world of whales and dolphins around the UK, but they will also be able to collect important scientific data to help ORCA protect them for future generations,” said Head of Partnerships at ORCA, Steve Jones.

“We can’t wait to get back out to sea with Fred. Olsen and explore the wildlife that’s on our doorstep!” he added.