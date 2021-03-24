Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Jewel

Norwegian Cruise Line has paused sailings through June for most of its fleet, while a few ships have seen sailings cancelled further out.

The Encore, Jewel and Jade saw sailings cancelled through later this year on Tuesday, with Norwegian mentioning a redeployment of the ships, meaning they could be pressed into service first in the Caribbean and Europe. 

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli and Kotor

Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Boston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Livorno and Cannes

Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona to Piraeus
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Katakolon, Santorini, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos and Piraeus    

Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 18, 2021
Homeport: Miami  
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)  

Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini

Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice to Barcelona  
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Kotor, Corfu, Catania, Sorrento, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Montecarlo

Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: July 8, 2021
Homeport: Reykjavik to Southampton
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Isafjordur, Seydisfjordur, Geiranger, Hellesylt, Maloy, Ulvik, Kirkwall and Newhaven

Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: October 12, 2021
Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate

Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai

 

