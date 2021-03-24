When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Cruise Line has paused sailings through June for most of its fleet, while a few ships have seen sailings cancelled further out.

The Encore, Jewel and Jade saw sailings cancelled through later this year on Tuesday, with Norwegian mentioning a redeployment of the ships, meaning they could be pressed into service first in the Caribbean and Europe.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:

Norwegian Bliss

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 7, 2021

Homeport: Los Angeles

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas

Norwegian Breakaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Dawn

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Venice

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli and Kotor

Norwegian Encore

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: November 14, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata

Norwegian Epic

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Norwegian Escape

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

Norwegian Gem

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Boston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Getaway

Capacity at 100%: 4,000

Date: July 1, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Livorno and Cannes

Norwegian Jade

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: November 4, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona to Piraeus

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Katakolon, Santorini, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos and Piraeus

Norwegian Jewel

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: November 18, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya

Norwegian Joy

Capacity at 100%: 4,200

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)

Norwegian Pearl

Capacity at 100%: 2,400

Date: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini

Norwegian Sky

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Norwegian Spirit

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: July 2, 2021

Homeport: Venice to Barcelona

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Kotor, Corfu, Catania, Sorrento, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Montecarlo

Norwegian Star

Capacity at 100%: 2,200

Date: July 8, 2021

Homeport: Reykjavik to Southampton

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Isafjordur, Seydisfjordur, Geiranger, Hellesylt, Maloy, Ulvik, Kirkwall and Newhaven

Norwegian Sun

Capacity at 100%: 2,002

Date: October 12, 2021

Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama

Length: 16 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate

Pride of America

Capacity at 100%: 2,000

Date: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai