When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Sail Next

Norwegian Cruise Line has paused sailings through June for most of its fleet, while a few ships have seen sailings cancelled further out.
The Encore, Jewel and Jade saw sailings cancelled through later this year on Tuesday, with Norwegian mentioning a redeployment of the ships, meaning they could be pressed into service first in the Caribbean and Europe.
Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian ship as the cruise industry gets back into service. Data is based on announced deployment, cruises for sale, and all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis:
Norwegian Bliss
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 7, 2021
Homeport: Los Angeles
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas
Norwegian Breakaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay
Norwegian Dawn
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Venice
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli and Kotor
Norwegian Encore
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola and Puerto Plata
Norwegian Epic
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca
Norwegian Escape
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Copenhagen
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn
Norwegian Gem
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Boston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)
Norwegian Getaway
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples, Livorno and Cannes
Norwegian Jade
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 4, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona to Piraeus
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Katakolon, Santorini, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos and Piraeus
Norwegian Jewel
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: November 18, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón, Roatán, Harvest Caye and Costa Maya
Norwegian Joy
Capacity at 100%: 4,200
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: New York City
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Royal Naval Dockyard (with two overnights)
Norwegian Pearl
Capacity at 100%: 2,400
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Piraeus
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kusadasi, Istanbul, Volos, Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini
Norwegian Sky
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau
Norwegian Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Venice to Barcelona
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Split, Korcula, Kotor, Corfu, Catania, Sorrento, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Montecarlo
Norwegian Star
Capacity at 100%: 2,200
Date: July 8, 2021
Homeport: Reykjavik to Southampton
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Isafjordur, Seydisfjordur, Geiranger, Hellesylt, Maloy, Ulvik, Kirkwall and Newhaven
Norwegian Sun
Capacity at 100%: 2,002
Date: October 12, 2021
Homeport: Seattle to Yokohama
Length: 16 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Seward, Petropavlovsk and Hakodate
Pride of America
Capacity at 100%: 2,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Honolulu
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Maui, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Kauai