Norwegian Cancels Select Voyages Through November Due To Redeployment

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled all voyages on the Norwegian Encore, Jewel and Jade through October-November 2021 due to “fleet redeployment.”

This was announced in a letter sent to the cruise line’s passengers on March 22.

According to the letter, the following sailings have been cancelled:

  • All sailings with embarkation dates before Oct. 28, 2021, on the Norwegian Encore;
  • All sailings with embarkation dates before Oct. 6, 2021, on the Norwegian Jewel;
  • All sailings with embarkation dates before Nov. 4, 2021, on the Norwegian Jade.

The cruise line said that full monetary refunds will be issued automatically to all passengers booked on these journeys. If the passenger paid for the sailing using Future Cruise Credits (FCC), they will receive the reimbursement in the form of FCC.

