UnCruise To Run Fully-Vaccinated Alaska and Pacific Northwest Cruises in 2021

UnCruise Adventures has announced a move to fully-vaccinated sailings in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, starting from 2021.

This was stated in a press release ahead of the cruise line’s March 22 virtual press conference.

“I want people to know Alaska is open, wide open! Alaska has the highest vaccination rate in the nation, and we can’t wait to share our wild natural areas with guests. Our decision to move to fully-vaccinated cruises will help our guests and crew experience Alaska in the safest way possible,” said Dan Blanchard, CEO of UnCruise Adventures.

UnCruise Adventures also said that it would likely be one of a few small-ship companies operating in Alaska in 2021. The cruise line will operate a series of seven-, 12-, and 14-night sailings around Alaska in May-September 2021 and seven-night voyages in the Pacific Northwest in May-October 2021.

“My prime concern is the safety of my crew, who work on our vessels for weeks or months at a time,” Blanchard said. “Vaccinations, combined with testing, take us to an entirely new level of safety compared to testing alone.”

“I would be neglectful in my duties, as the owner of UnCruise Adventures, to not require vaccinations onboard our vessels,” he added.