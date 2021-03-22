Scenic Group Moving to Florida from Boston

Scenic Group announced it is moving its USA headquarters from Boston, Massachusetts to Hollywood, Florida, effective May 1, 2021, citing record growth at both its Scenic and Emerald brands.

The new office, at Presidential Circle in Hollywood, a Class A office building, will host most of the USA operations teams – sales, marketing, accounting, reservation staff and senior management.

The company will also continue to utilize their successful virtual office structure, with regional sales directors and several other operations team members based in other parts of the country, according to a statement.

“After an exhaustive search for the best new location for our USA headquarters, we are excited to announce we will be moving to the prestigious Presidential Circle office building in Hollywood, Florida,” stated Anna Wolfsteiner, CSMO Scenic Global. “We have been experiencing strong year-over-year growth for a number of years now and felt it was important that we locate in an area where we can grow our support staff as well as our business. And there is no better place to find the high level of cruise expertise our clients expect than in the cruise capital of America.”

Another area undergoing expansion is the Scenic Group’s USA sales team, headed up by Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales.

Recent additions include Donna Kurtz for the newly established Charter and Incentive Sales division and Nancy Iovino as the Regional Sales Director for the West.

“We are on full throttle right now as we gear up to be a powerhouse team supporting and developing new business with our valued trade partners,” said Chamberlin.

“We will also be adding to our Regional Sales Director team as we look to bring in a new RSD for the East Coast, based out of the Northeast.”