Crystal Reports Surge of Cruise Bookings for Bahamas July Program

Crystal Cruises announced what it called an extraordinary response in the first 24 hours of reservations opening for its new cruises aboard the Crystal Serenity in the Bahamas debuting July 3.

The company said almost 4,000 travelers reserved staterooms or suites on at least one of the seven-night voyages that cruise from Nassau or Bimini roundtrip booking more than 25 percent of the 16 voyages combined availability.

Almost 200 guests reserved back-to-back voyages with some planning to spend 42 days onboard, the company said.

The luxury line realized a 2,024 percent increase in online bookings and received reservations from the biggest number of distinct travel agencies in Crystal’s 30-year history.

“We are thrilled by the wonderful response to these new sailings. It’s clear that travelers have been eagerly looking forward to exploring again and are as excited to see Crystal Serenity return to sailing as we are,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and CEO. “We are incredibly grateful to our loyal Crystal guests and our valued travel partners for their support as we begin to emerge from what has been an unprecedented year for everyone.

“I want to thank our employees around the world whose passionate dedication and professionalism in navigating the last year has allowed us to resume cruising this summer. We are looking forward to welcoming our wonderful officers and crew back onboard where they are eager to reconnect with our guests.”

Anderson added: “After a year of uncertainty, our new Luxury Bahamas Escapes mark an important return to service for Crystal, but also a significant step forward for travel and tourism overall in the Americas. The all-Bahamas cruises means there is no risk of border closures, alleviating concerns related to a multiple-country itinerary that may be impacted by differing travel restrictions.

“All of this is possible thanks to the partnership of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Tourism, the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and Director General Joy Jibrilu, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism. The beauty of their country and warm hospitality is enhanced by their exceptional standards of health, safety and quality experiences,” he noted.

The Serenity will cruise from July through October on weeklong cruises in the Bahamas. Cruise ticket prices start at $1,999 per person.