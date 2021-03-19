New Ritz-Carlton Ship Moves to Astander Shipyard

The first ship for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is moving closer to completion.

The line's 298-guest Evrima, will arrive for next phase of completion, weather pending, on Saturday morning, March 20 in Santander, Spain.

Located in the Cantabria region of Spain, Astander Shipyard will carry out the finishing touches to Evrima’s exterior, including the painting of the yacht’s signature navy blue hull at its highly specialized facilities.

The work at Astander marks the next phase in advance of sea trials ahead of its service debut this summer.

Astander has a long history in the niche, small and expedition ship market, and has been a yard of choice for drydock work over the years.