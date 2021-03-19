Norwegian Cruise Line and Partners Donate Much-Needed Drinking Water

Norwegian Cruise Line, JUST Goods, Inc. and The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation, joined efforts in a multi-city donation by providing JUST Water to 17 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations in the U.S. located in areas ravaged by severe storms, according to a press release.

The organizations provided 16 truckloads - more than 532,000 responsibly packaged, plant-based cartons of JUST Water - to benefit people effected by the extreme weather.

“We were so saddened to hear about the immense impact to those devastated by the unprecedented storms this year,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are happy that with the support of our team members and partners, we’re able to help by providing much needed water to communities in need.”

“JUST is humbled to be able to support communities struggling with access to fresh water after the recent storms that hit Texas and Gulf states. It’s our highest definition of partnership to work alongside Norwegian Cruise Line and The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation to make sure people who need water have access to it. We’re so proud of the water we source and, in this moment, to put it to the best use possible,” said Kara Rubin, vice president of brand & product strategy at JUST Goods, Inc.

The joint efforts provided water to the following food banks and nonprofits across the Southern U.S.:

Houston Food Bank (Houston, Texas) Friendship West Baptist Church (Dallas, Texas) Austin Disaster Relief Network (Austin, Texas) North Texas Food Bank (Plano, Texas) South Texas Food Bank (Laredo, Texas) San Antonio Food Bank (San Angelo, Texas) Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. (Pharr, Texas) East Texas Food Bank (Tyler, Texas) West Texas Food Bank (Odessa, Texas) Southeast Texas Food Bank (Beaumont, Texas) God's Pantry Food Bank, Inc. (Prestonsburg, Ky) Mississippi Food Network (Jackson, Miss) Boys and Girls Club of Central MS (Jackson, Miss) New Horizon Church (Jackson, Miss) Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (Monroe, La) SH Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana (New Orleans, La) Food Bank of Central Louisiana (Alexandria, La)

"Our hearts go out to all the people that have been impacted by the brutal storms that have recently overwhelmed Texas and our Gulf states,” Jana Babatunde-Bey, president & CEO of the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation. “WJSFF's community partners on the ground have expressed immediate and long-term challenges with facilitating access to clean water, food and housing supplies to those most in need. We hope that this contribution can provide some relief and encourage others to send support as well. We are grateful for our partnership with JUST and Norwegian Cruise Line to provide these much-needed resources.”

This latest collaboration follows the recent effort between Norwegian Cruise Line and JUST Goods, Inc., to support the worldwide generosity movement GivingTuesday. The cruise line donated a case of JUST Water to local food banks in Miami and New York City for every case purchased through the JUST Goods, Inc. online store during the month of December. The joint effort resulted in the delivery of nearly 150,000 JUST Water cartons into the hands of those who need it most with donations benefitting Feeding South Florida, City Harvest New York and Food Bank for New York City.