Where Are Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet of Ships?

Here is the location of every Carnival Cruise Line ship as of March 20, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Barcelona, Spain

After being delivered in December, the new Mardi Gras sailed to Barcelona in January. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off its homeport of Long Beach. The vessel arrived back in California, in December, after a few months in Central America.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is currently anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, the Bahamas.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After some weeks anchored in the Great Bahama Bank, the Carnival Vista is currently docked in Freeport.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Employed on crew repatriation efforts, the Carnival Breeze sailed to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe before arriving in the Bahamas in August. The vessel is currently at the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Italy

After being used to repatriate crew members to Europe, the Carnival Magic has been in Italy. The vessel is currently anchored off Civitavecchia, along other Carnival Corporation ships.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

As with most of the Carnival ships, the Carnival Dream is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Singapore

One of Carnival’s Australia based ships, the Carnival Splendor remains in Singapore. The vessel arrived in Asia soon after its cruises were suspended.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship spending the operational pause around Florida, the Carnival Freedom is currently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami for supplies last week, the Carnival Liberty is presently anchored off the Grand Bahama island.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Italy

Like the Carnival Magic, the Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy for months. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Miracle has been docked in Long Beach for the past few months. The ship arrived back in the US in December, after a long period anchored off Panama.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Glory is currently anchored in the Great Bahama Bank. The vessel has been in the region for the past months.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Previously laid-up in St. Maarten, the Carnival Legend recently arrived in the Bahamas. The vessel is now in the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

As its sister Carnival Legend, the Carnival Pride is currently in the Bahamas. The Spirit-class vessel is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit has been in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory recently completed one year docked in a shipyard at Cádiz, Spain. The vessel arrived at the port in March 2020, for a major refit, which had work suspended soon after the pandemic started.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sunrise recently visited Florida. On March 18, the vessel docked in Miami for a technical call.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship anchored off the Grand Bahama island, the Carnival Elation is currently near Freeport.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After a technical call in St. Maarten in January, the Carnival Paradise is now in the Bahamas.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Along with a number of other Carnival ships, the Carnival Sunshine is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After several weeks anchored off the Bahamas, the Carnival Sensation docked in Miami for a technical call on March 18.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Used on a repatriation trip to Asia earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas. The vessel recently made a technical call in Miami, arriving back in Great Stirrup Cay on March 18.