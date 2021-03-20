Where Are Carnival Cruise Line's Fleet of Ships?

Here is the location of every Carnival Cruise Line ship as of March 20, 2021:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Barcelona, Spain
After being delivered in December, the new Mardi Gras sailed to Barcelona in January. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise from Port Canaveral.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Panorama is currently anchored off its homeport of Long Beach. The vessel arrived back in California, in December, after a few months in Central America.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause in the Caribbean, the Carnival Horizon is currently anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, the Bahamas.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After some weeks anchored in the Great Bahama Bank, the Carnival Vista is currently docked in Freeport.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Employed on crew repatriation efforts, the Carnival Breeze sailed to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe before arriving in the Bahamas in August. The vessel is currently at the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Italy
After being used to repatriate crew members to Europe, the Carnival Magic has been in Italy. The vessel is currently anchored off Civitavecchia, along other Carnival Corporation ships.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Bahamas
As with most of the Carnival ships, the Carnival Dream is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Singapore
One of Carnival’s Australia based ships, the Carnival Splendor remains in Singapore. The vessel arrived in Asia soon after its cruises were suspended.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Another Carnival ship spending the operational pause around Florida, the Carnival Freedom is currently anchored off Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After docking in Miami for supplies last week, the Carnival Liberty is presently anchored off the Grand Bahama island.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Italy
Like the Carnival Magic, the Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy for months. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Miracle has been docked in Long Beach for the past few months. The ship arrived back in the US in December, after a long period anchored off Panama.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Glory is currently anchored in the Great Bahama Bank. The vessel has been in the region for the past months.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Previously laid-up in St. Maarten, the Carnival Legend recently arrived in the Bahamas. The vessel is now in the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: The Bahamas
As its sister Carnival Legend, the Carnival Pride is currently in the Bahamas. The Spirit-class vessel is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Singapore
After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit has been in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.
Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Victory recently completed one year docked in a shipyard at Cádiz, Spain. The vessel arrived at the port in March 2020, for a major refit, which had work suspended soon after the pandemic started.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sunrise recently visited Florida. On March 18, the vessel docked in Miami for a technical call.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Another Carnival ship anchored off the Grand Bahama island, the Carnival Elation is currently near Freeport.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After a technical call in St. Maarten in January, the Carnival Paradise is now in the Bahamas.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Along with a number of other Carnival ships, the Carnival Sunshine is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After several weeks anchored off the Bahamas, the Carnival Sensation docked in Miami for a technical call on March 18.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Used on a repatriation trip to Asia earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas. The vessel recently made a technical call in Miami, arriving back in Great Stirrup Cay on March 18.