Ocean Victory Achieves Lowest Greenhouse Gases Emission Per Passenger

Albatros Expeditions

Albatros Expeditions’ new ship Ocean Victory has shown the lowest Greenhouse Gases (GHG) emissions per passenger in the industry, the cruise line has announced in a press release.

The environmental performance is created by the unique features of the vessel, the cruise line said in a press release.

“First of all, Ocean Victory has Tier III compliant engines, the cleanest engines in the world that limit the amount of nitrous oxides. Secondly, we only burn marine gas oil, which emits less CO2 per ton burned compared to a heavier bunker fuel. Thirdly, the patented and revolutionary Ulstein X-bow is fantastically efficient, especially with surf and in rougher seas. And lastly, Ocean Victory has a fully optimized compact design, providing comfortable space for 185 guests in only 104 meters length and just over 8000 gross tonnage,” Albatros’ President Hans Lagerweij explained.

The Ocean Victory has just finished her sea trials.

According to the owner and founder of Albatros Expeditions’ partner company, Albatros Travel Group, Søren Rasmussen, the ship uses 60 percent less energy.

“We look forward to the day when we can replace the last 40 percent with sustainable fuel,” Rasmussen said. “We received our first sustainable travel award back in 1997 when most of the industry had no clue what sustainable travel meant, so of course, we are always wanting to aim higher and find new solutions,” he added.

