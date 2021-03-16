Oceania Unveils 2023 Newbuild, Oceania Vista

Oceania Cruises has introduced its Vista, naming the first of two new 1,200-guest Allura Class ships that are being constructed by Fincantieri.

The new ship will debut in 2023 followed by a sister ship in 2025.

“Oceania Cruises is an innovative and ever-evolving brand. We are always looking over the horizon, and Vista represents our view to the future,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

According to Oceania, the ship has been named to reflect the dawn of a new age in travel; Vista will exemplify all the hallmarks of the Oceania Cruises experience that guests have come to expect.

The company stated: "A marvel in the making, Vista will deliver The Finest Cuisine at Sea, exceptionally personalized service with two staff members for every three guests, a warm and welcoming ambiance as a result of the ship’s captivating residential furnishings, and introduce several unique firsts for the brand in the realms of dining and guest experience."

Consumers and travel advisors can expect to be "wowed by the dramatic and glamorous" public spaces such as The Grand Dining Room, which soars almost two decks in height and pays homage to the “beautiful age” of early 20th-century Parisian society through its contemporary interpretation of Belle Époque.

Vista’s nine additional culinary experiences, luxurious public spaces, and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms will be revealed starting in May 2021, with her inaugural voyages opening for sale in September 2021.

Our officers and crew are always bringing great new ideas to the forefront and then implementing them. More than any other part of the Oceania Cruises organization, we owe our success to our onboard teams. They are the ones who made Vista possible, and it is a credit to them, these true visionaries of the seven seas, that we name the ship for them, in their honor,” added Binder.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri S.p.A. in Italy, Vista will sail her first commercial voyage in early 2023. The 67,000-ton ship will accommodate 1,200 guests and be staffed by 800 officers and crew.