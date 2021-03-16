Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancels June Sailings

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages for its Norwegian, Regent and Oceania cruise brands.

The company said in a statement that it continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking through June 30, 2021. The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited," the company said, in a statement.

Guests who are currently booked on cancelled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

