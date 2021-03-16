Cunard Adds Sailings To Celebrate 100 Years of World Cruising

Cunard has introduced new 2023 itineraries for the Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth to celebrate the 100th anniversary of it pioneering world cruise and the first-ever continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner.

According to a press release, to celebrate launch week, Cunard will be offering double Shine points on all Cunard Fare bookings made between March 16 and 23, 2021. Additionally, all bookings made by agents before March 31, 2021, will benefit from the one-percent commission increase announced in December.

“Cunard pioneered the world voyage and a century later we’re as passionate about these very special voyages as ever,” said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. “World cruise launch is always an exciting time for us and our agent partners which we expect will be especially the case this year as we celebrate 100 years of world voyages.”

“Our booking incentives are a thank you for the way our agents have supported us throughout this year and the outstanding work they do sharing Cunard’s exciting itineraries and experiences,” Palethorpe added.

Cunard’s new voyages will mirror many ports of call from Cunard’s first world sailings on ships RMS Laconia and RMS Samaria, as well as calling at some of today’s most inspiring destinations, the luxury cruise line said. Destinations on the Queen Mary 2’s 102-night Centenary World Voyage will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, emulating RMS Samaria’s 1923 world sailing. The voyage also includes overnight stops in Dubai, Sydney and Cape Town as it travels from Southampton through Asia, Australia and South Africa.

The Queen Victoria’s 101-night Centenary World Voyage will visit RMS Laconia’s 1922/23 ports calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Cabo San Lucas, Colombo, San Francisco, Hilo, Honolulu, Manila and Naples as well visiting Aruba, Jordan, Tonga and a full transit of the Panama Canal.

According to the press release, guests will be able to enjoy a program of exclusive events and parties, both ashore and onboard, with entertainment and dining reflecting each region of the world visited.

As well as the full Centenary World Voyages both the Queen Mary 2 and the Queen Victoria’s journeys can be booked in individual sectors ranging from two to 40 nights in duration.

With her sister ships exploring the world, Queen Elizabeth will enjoy a season of homeport sailings around Australasia with a selection of two- to 28-night voyages, with departures from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle and Auckland. This includes for the first time a 28 night circumnavigation of Australia voyage.

Cunard’s Centenary World Voyages are part of Cunard’s program of new sailings for winter 2022/23 available to book from March 17, 2021, for the general public and from March 16, 2021, for past guests.