TUI River Cruises Set to Sail in Late June

Citing ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions, TUI River Cruises has again extended its pause in setting sail.

The first customer sailing will now be onboard TUI Skyla on June 28 2021 sailing from Budapest.

TUI Maya’s first customer sailing will depart on July 2 2021 also sailing from Budapest, the company said.

"The new river cruise line is contacting all affecting customers to discuss a range of flexible options. Customers can amend for free if they have an existing booking due to depart between May 31 and June 27 2021. In addition, there is a price match on a like-for-like basis if customers move their booking to later in summer 2021," said a statement from TUI.

If customers have an existing river cruise booking which falls into the below categories, they can amend fee-free to any holiday that’s on sale up to 21 days before departure.

• New bookings made between October 22 2020 and February 7 2021, with a departure date before October 31 2021

• Bookings made before July 22 2020 to travel before October 31 2021