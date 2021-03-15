Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

TUI River Cruises Set to Sail in Late June

TUI River Ship

Citing ongoing uncertainty around travel restrictions, TUI River Cruises has again extended its pause in setting sail.

The first customer sailing will now be onboard TUI Skyla on June 28 2021 sailing from Budapest.

TUI Maya’s first customer sailing will depart on July 2 2021 also sailing from Budapest, the company said.

"The new river cruise line is contacting all affecting customers to discuss a range of flexible options. Customers can amend for free if they have an existing booking due to depart between May 31 and June 27 2021. In addition, there is a price match on a like-for-like basis if customers move their booking to later in summer 2021," said a statement from TUI. 

If customers have an existing river cruise booking which falls into the below categories, they can amend fee-free to any holiday that’s on sale up to 21 days before departure.
• New bookings made between October 22 2020 and February 7 2021, with a departure date before October 31 2021
• Bookings made before July 22 2020 to travel before October 31 2021

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Halton

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report