MSC Lirica Fire Put Out, Minimal Damage

The fire aboard the MSC Lirica which started in a lifeboat was fully extinguished by Friday evening, with no injuries to the 51 crew aboard the ship, according to a statement from MSC Cruises.

According to the cruise line, on Friday at 15:42 local time in Corfu where she is currently in warm layup, MSC Lirica reported a fire incident into the MSC Maritime Support Centre in London, UK.

The fire originated from one of the ship’s starboard-side fiberglass lifeboats on deck 6, the company said, with the fire quickly brought under control thanks to the intervention of the ship’s two fire brigades and the support of the local emergency services.

The incident operation was declared completed by 18:58 local time.

There were no injuries among the 51 crew who were onboard the ship at the time of the incident.

From a preliminary assessment, there was "no damage to the inside of the ship but only to her side due to the flames and the dense black smoke caused by the fiberglass lifeboats," said MSC.

A full investigation is now in progress.

 

