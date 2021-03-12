Janssonius Floats Out at Brodosplit

Oceanwide Expeditions’ latest newbuild, the Janssonius, has floated out at the Brodosplit shipyard on March 11.

“Enjoy the first shots of today's launch of the newbuild 485, the Janssonius, a revolutionary passenger ship for cruising in the polar regions!” the shipyard wrote in a post.

According to Brodosplit, the ceremony was attended by the godmother of the ship and a children's therapist from the Center for Autism Split, Tanja Mravak. With the help of her student, Karl Kolak, Mravak cut the ribbon and launched the Janssonius into the Adriatic Sea.

The 196-passenger Janssonius, named after the famous 17th Century Dutch cartographer, is a Polar Class 6 vessel and a sister ship to Oceanwide Expeditions’ 2019-built Hondius.

It’s the fourth ship in the cruise line’s fleet.

The ship is due to enter service in late 2021 in Antarctica.

Oceanwide Expeditions previously stated that the Janssonius’ hull is equivalent to a 1A super ice-class ship.