American Queen Secures Lee Greenwood for 6 Performances in 2021

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced that country music singer Lee Greenwood will perform on six of its sailings during the 2021 season. This was stated in a press release.

Greenwood will take the Show Lounge stage onboard the boutique-style riverboat American Duchess for intimate performances of his hits, including “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The following sailings will feature Greenwood performances 2021:

Apr. 4-12, 2021: Memphis to Nashville (Clarksville) – An American Music Festival

Apr. 11-19, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to St. Louis (Alton) – An American Music Festival

June 20-28, 2021: Louisville to Nashville (Clarksville) – An American Music Festival

June 27-July 5, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to Louisville – Star-Spangled Spectacular

Dec. 5-13, 2021: Memphis to Nashville (Clarksville) – Country Christmas

Dec. 12-20, 2021: Nashville (Clarksville) to Memphis – Country Christmas

Greenwood, who makes riverboat stop Clarksville his home, will board the vessel and visit with guests onboard before taking the stage with the American Duchess Ensemble.

“During my career, I have had the privilege of performing in unique venues across the nation; however, there is nothing like taking the stage onboard the American Duchess,” shared country music performer Lee Greenwood.

“There is no better music than the natural sounds of the paddlewheel churn the river and exchanging stories with guests. I look forward to reuniting with my riverboat family later this year,” he added.

John Waggoner, the CEO of the American Queen Steamboat Company, said that Greenwood was a “special member of the American Queen Steamboat Company family.”

“(W)e are thrilled to welcome him back to our storied stage. A cruise highlight for many of our guests is taking in one of Lee’s engaging performances in one of our many intimate venues, like the Show Lounge onboard the American Duchess. Our guests can once again plan a holiday around seeing Lee perform as part of our 2021 season with three performances during the season,” he said.