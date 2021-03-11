Cunard Cancels Summer Cruise Season in Favor of UK Short Cruise Program

Cunard Line has cancelled its summer 2021 cruise program and will soon instead announce a series of short cruises in its place from Southampton.

“With the UK Government confirming that domestic travel is close on the horizon, we are introducing a series of exciting, shorter duration holidays for Brits looking for the perfect staycation in Cunard luxury this summer. These will be sailings from Southampton, for UK residents, around the UK and will make the very most of the summer sunshine. We’ll be announcing further details imminently," said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe, in a statement.

Cancelled Sailings:

Sailings on Queen Victoria are now cancelled for departures up to and including 27 August 2021.

Queen Elizabeth’s summer Mediterranean fly cruise season and all departures up to and including 11 October 2021 are cancelled.

Queen Mary 2’s current program of departures up to and including 12 November 2021 are cancelled.

The company said that the new UK staycation voyages onboard the Queen Elizabeth will be on sale later in March.