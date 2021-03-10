Cruise Industry News Drydock Report (2)

Lindblad Confident of June Start in Alaska, Iceland and the Galapagos

Lindblad Explorer

"We have canceled all voyages through the end of May, but remain optimistic that we will return to the operation in June with a focus on Alaska, Galápagos and Iceland," Sven Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions, speaking on the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

Lindblad said vaccinations will also help accelerate demand.

"Looking ahead, we are already well positioned with strong bookings for the back half of the year and throughout 2022," he noted.

CFO Craig Felenstein noted: "On the voyages canceled and rescheduled thus far, which primarily includes expeditions through the end of May, the majority of our guests continue to opt for future travel credits as opposed to full refunds. And as I mentioned last call, our refund exposure is significantly lower moving forward as the majority of our unearned revenue is for travel where the guests have already decided on their future travel plans ...  we are also seeing strong new bookings from both returning guests as well as new audiences. And we have only just begun to market in earnest, focusing on digital targeting and social opportunities as well as increased outreach through trade advertising and travel advisers."

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Wilhelmsen

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide