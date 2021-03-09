Crystal Mozart To Sail European River Cruises in 2022

Crystal River Cruises has announced that it’s adding the Crystal Mozart to its fleet in a bid to increase the “luxury options available to travelers on Europe’s rivers” in 2022.

According to a press release, the Crystal Mozart will offer weekly seven-night voyages Danube Dreams & Discoveries sailing round-trip from Vienna beginning March 28, 2022. She will call in Budapest and Esztergom, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; Linz, Austria, with day trips to Salzburg; Dürnstein and daylight sailing through the breathtaking Wachau Valley.

“We are delighted to reintroduce the Crystal Mozart to the global marketplace. She launched Crystal River Cruises’ wonderful journey five years ago and holds a very special place in the hearts of those of us at Crystal and to many along the Danube River,” said Walter Littlejohn, senior vice president and managing director of Crystal River Cruises.

“This expansion meets the increased demand and pent-up desire to explore expressed by our guests across the globe as indicated by our strong advanced bookings,” he added.

According to the cruise line, the Crystal Mozart will offer 38 deluxe window suites dedicated to solo travelers with no single supplement on all voyages, reducing her capacity from 154 passengers to 120 and “making her the most spacious river ship, with the highest crew-to-guest ratio, in the European river industry.”

“Now with her abundance of dedicated suites for solo travelers, the Crystal Mozart also becomes more widely available to a burgeoning solo market that has proven to be extremely popular on our ocean cruises,” Littlejohn said.

The cruise line also said that its 106-guest Crystal Mahler will reposition to the Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers with a variety of new itineraries.