Virgin Voyages Announces Ship 3 Name and Itineraries

Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages today announced its third newbuild will carry the name Resilient Lady and will set sail from Athens, Greece, embarking on two, seven-night itineraries starting in July 2022.

“Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place,” said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. “I’m so proud of the incredible work the team has accomplished to introduce Resilient Lady.”

Further expanding on the brand’s presence in the Mediterranean, Resilient Lady will offer two European itineraries, including:

● Greek Isles Itinerary: Sailors can immerse themselves in Greek history and culture in Athens before island hopping to Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and Mykonos. The Greek Isles itinerary will feature an overnight stay in Mykonos, offering Sailors a premier location and tender access to the picturesque promenade.

● Adriatic (with Greek Isles) Itinerary: Sailing out of Athens, Sailors will spend their second day at sea before docking in Dubrovnik the following morning. With a 2:00 a.m. departure from Dubrovnik, Sailors will be afforded plenty of time to experience the rich history of Croatia during the day and take part in the active nightlife along the Adriatic Sea before scenic sailing to Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.

“Welcoming Resilient Lady to our ﬂeet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead.”

