First Look: New Crystal Endeavor Departs for Sea Trials

Crystal Endeavor

The new Crystal Endeavor has departed for a set of sea trials for the ultra luxury brand with Oceanliner Pictures there to catch the new 200-guest ship.

Crystal Endeavor

The new ship, set to debut later this year, is poised to launch Crystal into the six-star luxury expedition market.

Crystal Endeavor

Crystal has promised the most spacious suites in expedition cruising, featuring private verandah’s and butler service for every suite.

Crystal Endeavot

Luxury touches include king-sized beds; walk-in closets; heated storage for drying parkas; spa-like bathrooms with adjustable heated floors, dual vanities, anti-fog mirrors and rain-showerheads.

Technical details include ambient lighting, interactive streaming TVs and bedside iPads in every suite that offer voyage information and numerous international daily newspapers.

The 100 suites will include two Crystal Penthouse Suites (985 sq. ft. to 1,130 sq. ft.), eight Penthouse Suites (457 sq. ft.) and 90 Deluxe Suites (304 sq. ft.). The larger of the two Crystal Penthouse Suites features a two-bedroom layout, while the other one-bedroom plan connects to an adjacent Deluxe Suite through an adjoining entry. Both offer dedicated dining areas and butler’s prep space for in-suite dining from any of Crystal Endeavor’s Michelin-level eateries. The Penthouse Suites and Deluxe Suites offer separated sleeping and sitting areas, private verandahs and desk vanity areas.

