Coral Geographer Heading to Cairns

The new Coral Geographer is heading to Cairns, the homeport for Coral Expeditions, as the ship has been handed over from VARD in Vietnam to its new owners.

It's a sister vessel to the Coral Adventurer, which was delivered in 2019.

"Shipbuilding in a time of pandemic is tricky. Hats off to our operations team together with our partners at shipbuilders Vard, who pulled it off. Our sincere gratitude to all those involved," the company said.

The 120-guest Geographer will begin her maiden voyage from Cairns on March 31, 2021.

Among her features, the ship has been designed with 2 unique “Xplorer” fast safari boats, eight zodiacs, shallow draft and active stabilizer

Changes from her sister ship include increased proportion of bridge deck suites – up from two to six large suites - all featuring horizon bathtubs.